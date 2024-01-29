Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Predicted For Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Cold, dry weather predicted for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province while cloudy weather in upper districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, fog and smog were predicted in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana and Dadu.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Dadu

Recent Stories

Caretaker ministers, govt officials’ foreign tou ..

Caretaker ministers, govt officials’ foreign tours banned ahead of polls

5 minutes ago
 HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players ..

HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players announced

1 hour ago
 Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’ ..

Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’s call across Pakistan amazing

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political ..

Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political and security domains

1 hour ago
 Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 indivi ..

Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices

4 hours ago
 Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to W ..

Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz

4 hours ago
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military co ..

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved

5 hours ago
 Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

5 hours ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan