Cold, Dry Weather Predicted For Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province while cloudy weather in upper districts of the province during the next 24 hours.
However, fog and smog were predicted in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana and Dadu.
