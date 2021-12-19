Cold, dry weather predicted in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Sunday forecast cold and dry weather in most districts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However, Fog is likely to prevail over Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mohenjodharo and surroundings in night.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over most areas of the province's districts.