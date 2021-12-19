UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Predicted In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 04:10 PM

Cold, dry weather predicted in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Sunday forecast cold and dry weather in most districts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However, Fog is likely to prevail over Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mohenjodharo and surroundings in night.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over most areas of the province's districts.

