Cold & Dry Weather Predictes For Northern Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Sukkur is shivering in biting cold these days as the mercury level has dropped to 5°C while the across northern Sindh is also blanketed in dense fog shutting several Highways and roads on Wednesday. Due to the thick fog which has engulfed the district of Sukkur, the visibility level has been reduced to 0.1km.
There is no chance of rain for the next 24 hours.
According to the local Metrological Department, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the northern Sindh province. Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Sukkur, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Kashmore and its adjoining areas of northern Sindh.
Past 24-hour weather. Very Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the northern Sindh.
