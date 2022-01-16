UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

January 16, 2022

Cold, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -1.9 degrees centigrade and - 3.

3 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Sunday.

However, light rain/snow is expected at some places in Sherani, Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Chaman, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Zhob, Mastung, Nushki, Chaghi and its surrounding areas.

