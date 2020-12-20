Cold, dry weather to continue; dense fog to grip plain areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected to continue in most parts of the country, while very cold weather is likely in north Balochistan and upper parts during next 24 hours.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours whereas frost may to occur in Potohar region including few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours during this time span.

Rain with snowfall over hills is also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during this time period.

Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported on Sunday.

In last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan, northern areas, Kashmir and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minimum temperature recorded on Sunday remained Leh -15°C, Gupis -12°C, Skardu, Astore -11°C, Kalam -09°C, Gilgit, Bagrote, Hunza -07°C, Rawalakot, Srinagar -06°C, Dir and Parachinar -05°C.