Cold, dry weather to prevail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The local Meteorological office on Monday forecast cold and dry weather with dense fog in the morning and night hours in the provincial capital during next 24 hours.

As per synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over the most parts of the country, whereas shallow waves are affecting extreme northern part.

According to weather official, mainly cold and dry weather is expected to prevail in many districts including Lahore, Gujranawala, Sargodha, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and D G Khan during night time. Similarly, dense fog will sway plain areas of Punjab and frost is likely in Pothohar region.

The Meteorological Office recorded maximum temperature at 12 degree celsius and minimum at 5 degree celsius with 88 per cent humidity in the air during the last 24 hours.