Cold, dry weather to prevail; fog/smog to continue in plain areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Saturday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, smog/fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most plain areas of the country.

The weather will remain cold and dry in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh, Ziarat -07C, Skardu -05, Gupis, Kalat -03, Gilgit -02, Hunza, Srinagar, Anantnag and Kalam -01 C.