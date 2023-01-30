UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather To Prevail In KP

Cold, dry weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted cold and dry weather over most districts of the province, while partly cloudy and very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and scattered rain with snowfall over the hills occurred in most districts of the province.

Rain recorded (in mm): Kakul 15, Chitral & Balakot 11 (each), Dir, Timergara & Malamjaba 10 (each), Buner & Bajaur 05 (each), Kalam 04, Saidu Sharif, Pattan & Parachinar 03 (each), Takht Bhai 02, Cherat & Mamad Gut 01 (each) and Peshawar Airbase Trace.

Snow recorded (in inches): Malamjaba 05, Chitral & Kalam 02, Dir & Drosh Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 18/09, Chitral 03/00, Timergara 15/06, Dir 10/00, Mirkhani 03/-3, Kalam 03/-5, Drosh 04/-3, Saidu Sharif 17/04, Pattan 13/07, Malam Jabba 05/-4, Takht Bhai 16/06, Kakul 14/02, Balakot 13/03, Parachinar 09/-7, Bannu 18/06, Cherat 10/00, D.I. Khan 19/07.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -07°C in Parachinar and -05°C in Kalam.

