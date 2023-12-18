Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather To Prevail In KP

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Cold, dry weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

It further said that moderate foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways at night and early in the morning.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 20/03, Chitral 12/-02, Timergara 17/01, Dir 17/-03, Mirkhani 15/-01, Kalam NA/-05, Drosh 15/00, Saidu Sharif 17/00, Pattan 18/08, Malam Jabba 05/-02, Takht Bhai 19/03, Kakul 14/01, Balakot 18/02, Parachinar NA/00, Bannu 21/05, Cherat 14/04, DI Khan City 21/05.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province was -06°c in Tirah valley of Khyber district and -05°C in Kalam.

