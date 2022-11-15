UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather To Prevail In KP; Fog To Occur On Motorway M-1

Published November 15, 2022

Cold, dry weather to prevail in KP; fog to occur on motorway M-1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Met Office on Tuesday has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most districts of the province while very cold in the hilly areas during the next 24 to 48 hours.

Shallow fog in isolated places is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and DI Khan districts during late night and morning hours.

Shallow fog is also likely to occur over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway (M-1) and national highways.

The weather remained cold and partly cloudy in most parts of KP during last 24 hours, however rain occurred in a number of places in the province. The chief amount of rainfall was recorded as: Mardan 01mm, Saidu Sharif 4, Balakot 26, Chitral 1, Kakul 14, Dir 5 and Malamjabba 6.

The minimum temperature was recorded -6C in Kalam and -2 in Malamjabba, 4 in Parachinar, 8 in Peshawar, 1 in Chitral and 11 in DI Khan.

