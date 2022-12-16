Cold, dry weather to prevail in most KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas and upper parts during the next 24 hours.

It said that shallow fog in isolated pockets is also likely to occur over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during late night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas and upper parts.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 27/03, Chitral 16/06, Timergara 20/04, Dir 19/-1, Mirkhani 17/02, Kalam 13/-4, Drosh 17/02, Saidu Sharif 21/01, Pattan 23/15, Malam Jabba 10/00, Takht Bhai 24/04, Kakul 20/03, Balakot 22/03, Parachinar 21/-2, Bannu 25/04, Cherat 14/05, D.I. Khan 28/07.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -04°C in Kalam.