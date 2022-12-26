Cold, dry weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most districts of the province, while partly cloudy and very cold in upper parts during the next 24 hours.

It said that moderate to shallow fog is likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during morning and night hours. The center advised travelers on motorways and national Highways to adopt precautionary measures during travelling.

During the last 24 hours, very cold and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province, while dense fog prevailed over most plain areas of the province.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 18/01, Chitral 11/-4, Timergara 14/-1, Dir 13/-4, Mirkhani 15/-1, Kalam 10/-8, Drosh 16/-2, Saidu Sharif 18/04, Pattan 16/01, Malam Jabba 06/-3, Takht Bhai 16/01, Kakul 14/01, Balakot 17/00, Parachinar 20/-3, Bannu 20/03, Cherat 14/05, D.I. Khan 17/05.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -8C in Kalam.