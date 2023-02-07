Cold, dry weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather for most districts of the province, while very cold for upper districts and hilly areas.

Isolated rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is likely to occur over North & South Waziristan, Tank, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat and Shangla districts in the night.

During the last 24 hours, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred over the upper and western districts of the province.

Rain recorded (in mm): Kakul 11, Ghalani 08, Balakot 06, Saidu Sharif & Chitral 04(each), Dir, Kalam, Drosh, Pattan, Bunner & Mamad Gut 01(each), Bajaur & Tirah-Khyber Trace (each).

Snowfall recorded (in inches): Kalam 0.5.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 22/07, Chitral 10/03, Timergara 14/04, Dir 12/-02, Mirkhani 13/-03, Kalam 05/-09, Drosh 12/03, Saidu Sharif 14/02, Pattan 13/07, Malam Jabba 06/-02, Takht Bhai 22/05, Kakul 12/00, Balakot 13/03, Parachinar 14/-04, Bannu 24/06, Cherat 10/04, D.I. Khan 25/10.

The minimum temperatures recorded in the province were, Kalam -09 C while -0°4 in Tirah-Khyber and Parachinar (each).