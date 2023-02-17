UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather To Prevail In Most KP

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Cold, dry weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, whereas very cold and partly cloudy weather in upper districts.

Isolated light rain and drizzle with light snowfall over the hills are likely to occur over Chitral, Dir, Kalam and Swat and Kohistan districts.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred over most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 25/11, Chitral 16/04, Timergara 22/05, Dir 21/03, Mirkhani 16/00, Kalam 11/-05, Drosh 13/01, Saidu Sharif 23/05, Pattan 20/11, Malam Jabba 11/01, Takht Bhai 25/08, Kakul 22/07, Balakot 25/08, Parachinar 21/04, Bannu 30/08, Cherat 16/06, D.I. Khan 30/11.

The minimum temperature recorded in the province was -05 °C in Kalam.

