Cold, Dry Weather To Remain In Balochistan During Next 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Cold, dry weather to remain in Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province while frosty condition in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at - 5.0 degree centigrade,-9.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat and -5.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Wednesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

