Cold, Dry Weather With Chances Of Fog

Mon 18th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

     On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 13.5 degree centigrade and 5.8 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 85 per cent at 8 am and 66 per cent at 5 pm.

     The sun will rise at 07:09 am and set at 17:41 pm tomorrow.

