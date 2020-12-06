UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather With Chances Of Fog Forecast

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Cold, dry weather with chances of fog forecast

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 24.1 degree centigrade and 11.7 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 94 per cent at 8 am and 59 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:55 am and set at 17:15 pm tomorrow.

