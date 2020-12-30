Cold, dry weather with chances of fog forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met office forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded on Wednesday as 20.2 degree centigrade and 2.8 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 85 per cent at 8 am and 31 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:08 am and set at 17:25 pm on Wednesday.