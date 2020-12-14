UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold & Dry Weather With Chances Of Fog In Morning, Night

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Cold & dry weather with chances of fog in morning, night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning and night for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 14.2 degree centigrade and 8.8 degree centigraderespectively. The humidity was recorded 94 percent at 8 a.m. and 77 percent at 5 p.m.

The sun will rise at 07:01 a.m. and set at 05:17 p.m. on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Weather P

Recent Stories

OPPO RejoicesOFans Festival Offering Abundant Offe ..

3 minutes ago

Rupees weakens against US dollar

27 minutes ago

PDM failed after yesterday poor show in Lahore, sa ..

53 minutes ago

PM lauds efforts of Pakistan Navy for defense of c ..

1 hour ago

US government says agencies hit by massive cyberat ..

60 minutes ago

IRSA releases 70,500 cusecs water

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.