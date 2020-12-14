Cold & dry weather with chances of fog in morning, night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning and night for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 14.2 degree centigrade and 8.8 degree centigraderespectively. The humidity was recorded 94 percent at 8 a.m. and 77 percent at 5 p.m.

The sun will rise at 07:01 a.m. and set at 05:17 p.m. on Tuesday.