Cold & Dry Weather With Chances Of Fog In Morning Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Cold & dry weather with chances of fog in morning forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 21.1 degree centigrade and 5.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 85 per cent at 8 am and 48 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:07 am and set at 17:23 pm tomorrow.

