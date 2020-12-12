Cold, dry weather with chances of fog in morning

The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 17.5 degree centigrade and 8.4 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 100 per cent at 8 am and 75 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:00 am and set at 17:16 pm tomorrow.