Cold, Dry Weather With Chances Of Fog In Morning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Cold, dry weather with chances of fog in morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for Multan city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

     On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 15.1 degree centigrade and 8.3 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 100 per cent at 8 am and 83 per cent at 5 pm whereas the sun will rise at 07:00 am and set at 17:16 pm tomorrow.

