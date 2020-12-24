Cold, dry weather with chances of fog in morning forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 22.1 degree centigrade and 6.5 degree centigraderespectively. The humidity was recorded as 93 percent at 8 a.m. and 49 percent at 5 p.m.

The sun will rise at 07:06 a.m. and set at 05:22 p.m. on Friday.