Cold, Dry Weather With Chances Of Fog In Morning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Cold, dry weather with chances of fog in morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 18.0 degree centigrade and 6.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 86 per cent at 8 am and 28 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:07 am and set at 17:23 pm tomorrow.

More Stories From Pakistan

