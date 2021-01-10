UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather With Chances Of Fog In Morning

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Cold, dry weather with chances of fog in morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 19.7 degree centigrade and 4.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 100 per cent at 8:00 a.m. and 46 per cent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 07:10 a.m. and set at 17:34 p.m. on Monday.

