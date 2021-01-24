UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather With Chances Of Fog In Morning Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Cold, dry weather with chances of fog in morning forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of shallow fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 22.3 degree centigrade and 5.5 degree centigraderespectively. The humidity was recorded 85 percent at 8:00 a.m. and 25 percent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 07:08 a.m. and set at 05:43 p.m. on Monday.

More Stories From Pakistan

