Cold, dry weather with chances of fog in next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 12.2 degrees centigrade and 5.2 degrees centigrade, respectively.

Humidity was recorded 100 percent at 8am and 94 percent at 5pm.

