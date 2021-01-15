Cold & dry weather with chances of fog in the morning forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 15.1 degree centigrade and 4.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 100 per cent at 8 am and 58 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:10 am and set at 17:38 pm tomorrow.