Cold & Dry Weather With Chances Of Fog In The Morning Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

     On Friday  , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 15.1 degree centigrade and 4.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 100 per cent at 8 am and 58 per cent at 5 pm.

     The sun will rise at 07:10 am and set at 17:38 pm tomorrow.

