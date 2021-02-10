Cold & dry weather with chances of mist in morning forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 27. 0 degree centigrade and 10.0 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 94 per cent at 8 am and 39 per cent at 5 pm.