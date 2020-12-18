UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather With Chances Of Mist In Morning Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Cold, dry weather with chances of mist in morning forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 21. 2 degree centigrade and 4.5 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 84 per cent at 8 a.m and 38 per cent at 5 p.m.

The sun will rise at 07:03 a.m and set at 17:19 p.m tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather P

Recent Stories

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

6 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

21 minutes ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

33 minutes ago

Austria Plans to Impose 3rd Strict Lockdown Over C ..

7 minutes ago

China to greatly develop digital economy, increase ..

7 minutes ago

Profiteers fined of Rs 319,400 in Sahiwal

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.