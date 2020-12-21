Cold, dry weather with chances of mist in morning

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 22.7 degree centigrade and 7.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 86 per cent at 8 am and 42 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:05 am and set at 17:20 pm tomorrow.