Cold, Dry Weather With Chances Of Mist In Morning

Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Cold, dry weather with chances of mist in morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 20.3 degree centigrade and 3.4 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 83 per cent at 8 am and 19 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:09 am and set at 17:26 pm tomorrow.

