Cold, Dry Weather With Chances Of Mist In Morning

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Cold, dry weather with chances of mist in morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

     On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 21.2 degree centigrade and 10.0 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 70 per cent at 8 am and 42 per cent at 5 pm.

     The sun will rise at 07:01 am and set at 17:56 pm tomorrow.

