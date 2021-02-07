Cold, dry weather with chances of mist in morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 23.5 degree centigrade and 9.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 87 per cent at 8 am and 41 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:59 am and set at 17:58 pm tomorrow.