Cold, Dry Weather With Cloudy Condition Predicted For KP

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 12:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday forecast cold and dry weather with partly cloudy condition for most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

It said that isolated light rain and drizzle with light snowfall over hills is likely to occur over Chitral, Upper Dir and Upper Swat districts.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather with isolated gusty winds occurred over most districts of the province, while very cold in the upper districts.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 20/05, Chitral 07/01, Timergara 17/04, Dir 12/-05, Mirkhani 09/-02, Kalam 06/-16, Drosh 07/-01, Saidu Sharif 17/-01, Pattan 15/05, Malam Jabba 07/-04, Takht Bhai 20/03, Kakul 12/-01, Balakot 17/02, Parachinar 12/-04, Bannu 21/05, Cherat 11/01, D.I. Khan 24/07.

The minimum temperatures recorded in the province were, Kalam -16 °C, Tirah -06° C and Dir-05 °C.

