Cold, Dry Weather With Isolated Winds Predicted For KP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Cold, dry weather with isolated winds predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that cold and dry weather with isolated gusty and strong winds is expected in most districts of the province while very cold weather is expected in upper districts.

Isolated light rain and drizzle with light snowfall over the hills is expected in Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur and Swabi districts.

During the last 24 hours, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred over most districts of the province, while heavy rainfall/snowfall occurred over upper districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Malamjaba 60, Dir 58, Saidu Sharif 46, Pattan 44, Kalam 43, Timergara 40, Buner 29, Balakot 28, Pashat-Bajaur 24, Parachinar 23, Chitral 22, Kakul & Khaar-Bajaur 18 (each), Tirah-Khyber & Mirkhani 16 (each), Drosh 15, Takht Bai-Mardan 12, Mamad Gut-Mohmand 09, Landikotal-Khyber 08, Cherat/Cantonment, Risaplpur & Ghalanai-Mohmand 07(each), Peshawar (City 05,A/P 04) and Kohat & Bannu 02 (each).

Snow recorded (in inch): Kalam 22, Malamjaba 20, Chitral 11, Dir 05, Drosh 03 & Parachinar 01 Rainfall recorded (in mm) and snowfall (in inches) during last 24 hours at different stations of KPK were as Peshawar City 5, Chitral 22, Timergara 40, Dir 58 (snow 5"), Mirkhani 16, Kalam 43 (snow 22"), Drosh15 (snow 3"), Saidu Sharif 46, Pattan 44, MalamJabba 60 (snow 20"), Takhtbhai 12, Kakul 18, Balakot 23, Parachinar (1"), Bannu 2mm and DI Khan Nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 14/07, Chitral 05/00, Timergara 11/04, Dir 06/-01, Mirkhani 08/00, Kalam 02/-05, Drosh 11/03, Saidu Sharif 12/02, Pattan 18/09, Malam Jabba 00/-02, Takht Bhai 11/07, Kakul 09/04, Balakot 12/05, Parachinar 03/-04, Bannu 16/03, Cherat 09/02, D.I. Khan 23/09.

The minimum temperatures recorded in the province were, Kalam -05 °C C and Parachinar -04° C.

