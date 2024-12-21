Cold, dry weather with partly cloudy forecast for Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Met Office has forecast mainly cold, dry, weather with partly cloudy for Balochistan during next 24 hours.

The Met office reported that the minimum temperature in Kalat was recorded at -6 minus degrees centigrade, -4.5 minus degrees centigrade in Quetta on Saturday.