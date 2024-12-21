Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather With Partly Cloudy Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Cold, dry weather with partly cloudy forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Met Office has forecast mainly cold, dry, weather with partly cloudy for Balochistan during next 24 hours.

The Met office reported that the minimum temperature in Kalat was recorded at -6 minus degrees centigrade, -4.5 minus degrees centigrade in Quetta on Saturday.

