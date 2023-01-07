UrduPoint.com

Cold, Foggy Weather Forecast For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2023 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast cold and dry weather for most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, shallow foggy weather is predicted for Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Mohenjodar during the morning hours.

Mainly, cold, dry and foggy weather is likely to prevail in the province.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 10-12 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 12-14 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 05-07 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 11-13 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 04-06 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 06-08 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 02-04 degrees Centigrade and Nawabshah 08-10 degrees Centigrade.

