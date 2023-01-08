Cold, foggy weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast cold and dry weather for most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, shallow foggy weather is predicted for Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Mohenjodar during the morning hours.

Mainly, cold, dry and foggy weather is likely to prevail in the province.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi were 12-14 °C, Hyderabad 12-14 °C, Sukkur 05-07 °C, Thatta 09-11 °C, Mohenjodaro 05-07 °C, Dadu 06-08 °C, Mitthi 06-08 °C, and in Nawabshah 07-09 °C.