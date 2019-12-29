Cold, foggy weather increases demand of dry fruits in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :As cold intensified across the country, the demand for 'Dry Fruits' including roasted cashew nuts, almonds, walnuts, dates, pine dates, pistachio, peanuts have increased in small and big markets across the country.

According to a report aired on a private news channel, the street vendors with carts full of dry fruits can be seen parked in number of localities are doing their good business.

Dry fruit shops everywhere in the country including capital city are witnessing tremendous rush of customers who want to buy variety of dry fruits as eating dry fruits is one of the favorite pass timer of the people during the cold season.

Huma Saeed a customer in Rawalpindi talking to APP said that with the increasing foggy cold weather many shopkeepers are offering wide variety of dry fruits in different price ranges so that people from both low-income and high-income group can buy them.

Another citizen Hania Usman said, women buying different types of dried fruits and arranging them in beautiful dishes and put those dishes on the floor for guests.

Another buyer commented that dry fruits were mostly used in winter season to get relief from cold and argued that the rates were normal and there was no price hike.

gossiping and chatting in foggy nights having a hand full of dry fruits in the chilly winter become a perfect idea of a small party with the friends and family members, said a dry fruit lover Dua Kamran.

On the other hand, some of buyers also complained that prices of dry fruits were high and becoming out of their reach.

Medical experts also give advice to use dry fruits for better health as dry fruits are one of the healthiest alternatives to fried or oily snacks and a great way to satisfy food cravings in the winters.

"These nuts specially for school kids are very useful when grind them and mix the powder with milk," Dr Tassaduq said.

Dry fruits also carries many skin benefits and thus form key ingredients in beauty products also, he added.