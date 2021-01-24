UrduPoint.com
Cold Intensity Likely To Increase In Capital: Spokesman PMD

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Cold intensity likely to increase in capital: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Sunday said cold intensity would likely to increase in Federal capital in the coming days due to last rain spell and snowfall .

Talking to APP, he said fog might also reduce in capital due to rain.

Commenting on the effects of snowfall over hilly areas during the spell, he said it would further drop mercury in most parts of the country.

He said minimum temperature might drop below freezing point at tourist places of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat and Nathia Gali during this time span.

More Stories From Pakistan

