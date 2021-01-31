UrduPoint.com
Cold Intensity Likely To Increase In Capital During Coming Days: Spokesman PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Sunday said intensity of cold is likely to increase in Federal capital during coming days.

Talking to APP, he said fog would may reduce in capital after the upcoming rain spell on expected from February whereas, it might also grip the northern side of the country.

Heavy snowfall would also be expected in Skardu,Gilgit-Baltistan,Astore,Kashmir and other hilly areas during the spell, he said adding, due to which the intense cold might persists in most parts of the country.

He said minimum temperature might drop below freezing point at tourist places of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat and Nathia Gali during this time span.

