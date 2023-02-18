Cold, partly cloudy weather predicted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast cold and partly cloudy weather for most districts of the province while very cold in hilly areas for next 24 hours.

Isolated rain with light snowfall over the hills is likely to occur over Chitral, Dir, Malakand, Buner, Kalam, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber and Swabi districts.