Cold, Partly Cloudy Weather To Prevail In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Cold, partly cloudy weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday forecast mainly cold and partly cloudy weather in most districts of the province.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in late night & morning hours. The center advised travellers on motorways and highways to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather occurred in most districts of the province.

Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 21/10, Chitral 18/03, Timergara 17/05, Dir 18/03, Mirkhani 18/02, Kalam 16/00, Drosh 18/07, Saidu Sharif 19/06, Pattan 24/11, Malam Jabba 11/02, Takht Bhai 19/08, Kakul 19/06, Balakot 20/06, Parachinar 19/04, Bannu 25/09, Cherat 19/08, DI Khan City 25/14.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -02°c in Tirah valley of Khyber district.

