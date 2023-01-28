Cold, rain with snow over hills predicted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday predicted cold and cloudy weather for most districts and rain with snow over the hills for northern parts of the province for next 24 hours.

Rain (with snow over the hills) is likely to occur over Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda districts.

Scattered light rain with isolated slight thunderstorms and wind is likely to occur over Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and South Waziristan districts.