Cold Spell Grips Country With Anticipated Rain, Snowfall In Northern Regions
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) In the next twelve hours, most regions of the country will experience cold and partly cloudy conditions, while upper districts are expected to be enveloped in clouds.
The Meteorological Department predicts significant rain and snowfall over mountainous landscapes, impacting key areas including Islamabad, the Pothohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), northern Balochistan, Kashmir, and surrounding hilly terrains.
Simultaneously, a forecast of shallow to moderate fog looms over select plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh, raising caution for commuters and residents alike.
Temperature readings recorded this Islamabad and Lahore 10 degrees centigrade, Karachi 15, Peshawar five, Quetta eight, Gilgit two, Murree three and Muzafarabad six degrees centigrade.
