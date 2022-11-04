UrduPoint.com

Cold Storage Association Asks For Inclusion In PM Package For Farmers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Cold Storage Association asks for inclusion in PM package for farmers

All Pakistan Cold Storage Association urged the authorities concerned to include it in the Prime Minister Package announced for farmers a few days back

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Cold Storage Association urged the authorities concerned to include it in the Prime Minister Package announced for farmers a few days back.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, the association said that its members were also peasants who provided everyday commodities to citizens by raising the shelf life of farmers' produce. Around 90 percent of the owners of cold storage were farmers and should be included in the PM Package, it said.

It also demanded that electricity tariff should also be fixed at Rs 13 per unit for the industry. The association had submitted an application with the relevant authority for the purpose, it said adding that the Association was playing its role in economic development of the country by exporting potatoes, mangoes besides other veggies and fruits.

The association also met in Lahore recently to convey its demands to the government, the statement read.

