Cold storage catches fire, staff rescued safely

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :A cold storage at Gaggo Mandi caught fire causing loss worth millions, however, the staff was rescued safely, rescuers said on Thursday.

The whole cold storage was burnt after it was engulfed in flames damaging equipment worth millions.

Rescuers said they were able to put out the flames after two-hour long struggle by 20 rescuers besides three fire tenders and two ambulances.

Rescuers rescued all the staff unhurt. Fire was caused by short circuit problem, Rescue 1122 officials said quoting cold storage staff.