Cold Storage Worker Killed Over Minor Dispute
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A cold-storage worker was killed over a minor dispute in the area of Thikriwala police station.
A police spokesman said on Wednesday that one Ali Hassan, a resident of Chak No 278-JB, was working in a cold-storage near Sabzi Mandi Saddar.
He exchanged harsh words with two persons -- Usman and Sufiyan -- over a minor dispute.
The quarrel enraged the accused who reportedly stabbed Ali Hassan and injured him seriously.
He was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation. The accused escaped from the scene.