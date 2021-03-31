Cold storage worker killed over minor dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A cold-storage worker was killed over a minor dispute in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that one Ali Hassan, a resident of Chak No 278-JB, was working in a cold-storage near Sabzi Mandi Saddar.

He exchanged harsh words with two persons -- Usman and Sufiyan -- over a minor dispute.

The quarrel enraged the accused who reportedly stabbed Ali Hassan and injured him seriously.

He was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation. The accused escaped from the scene.