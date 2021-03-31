UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold Storage Worker Killed Over Minor Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Cold storage worker killed over minor dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A cold-storage worker was killed over a minor dispute in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that one Ali Hassan, a resident of Chak No 278-JB, was working in a cold-storage near Sabzi Mandi Saddar.

He exchanged harsh words with two persons -- Usman and Sufiyan -- over a minor dispute.

The quarrel enraged the accused who reportedly stabbed Ali Hassan and injured him seriously.

He was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation. The accused escaped from the scene.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Saddar From

Recent Stories

Rajasthan Royals announce Expo 2020 Dubai as Princ ..

6 minutes ago

Govt to import 0.5 million metric tons of sugar fr ..

14 minutes ago

DEWA signs water purchase and shareholder agreemen ..

21 minutes ago

87,686 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21 minutes ago

Rashid Naseem dedicates his World Guinness Book Re ..

32 minutes ago

DAFZA launches innovative tech start-up program

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.