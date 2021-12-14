UrduPoint.com

Cold, Thin Fog Forecast In Sindh

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

Cold, thin fog forecast in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather with thin fog in many parts of the Sindh province in the morning and night hours during the next 24 hours.

Thin fog/smog is likely to prevail over Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Moen-jo-daro and their surrounding areas in the morning and night hours.

Mainly cold and dry weather with thin fog is likely expected in most areas of the province.

